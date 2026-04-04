Zion Williamson got great news about his contract salary following his participation in the New Orleans Pelicans' matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Williamson is going through the sixth season of his career with the Pelicans. Despite shining as one of the top stars in the league when healthy, injuries and poor conditioning have limited his ceiling and potential as New Orleans hasn't been able to enjoy winning stability throughout his time there.

As a result, Williamson's current contract had New Orleans implement restrictions on his salaries. He needed to fulfill requirements on playing a certain number of games to maximize his salary throughout any regular season that is part of the contract. Good news for him is that after playing in his 61st game this year, he will enjoy making more money for the 2026-27 campaign, per NBA insider Bobby Marks.

“Zion Williamson has now played in 61 games. The salary protection next season will increase from $25.3M to $33.7M. Williamson has weight incentives tied into the remaining $8.4M of his non-guaranteed salary. There is a likelihood his $42.2M salary next season becomes fully guaranteed,” Marks wrote.

What lies ahead for Zion Williamson, Pelicans

Zion Williamson has experienced many ups and downs in his young career as a star player. Having his healthiest campaign in years, the Pelicans can hope for the best in the long term.

Williamson has been solid in Year 6 with New Orleans. He is averaging 21.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and one steal per game. He is shooting 60.4% from the field, including 25% from beyond the arc, and 71.5% from the free-throw line.

New Orleans has a 25-52 record on the season, holding the 12th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks while trailing the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Following Friday's matchup against the Sacramento Kings, the Pelicans will prepare for their next contest. They will be at home when they host the Orlando Magic on April 5 at 7 p.m. ET.