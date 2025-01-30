The Los Angeles Dodgers are keeping one of their best bullpen arms around for another season.

The Dodgers have worked out a deal with lefty reliever Alex Vesia, according to Fabian Ardaya, avoiding arbitration and signing him to a one-year, $2.25 million contract for 2025. The deal also includes a $3.55 million club option for 2026, with a $50,000 buyout. Vesia is guaranteed $2.3 million, and performance incentives could push his 2026 salary up to $3.725 million.

Vesia, 28, had originally asked for $2.35 million, while the Dodgers countered with $2.05 million. Instead of going through arbitration, both sides reached an agreement, avoiding a hearing. The Dodgers rarely go to arbitration, with their last cases happening in 2020 involving Joc Pederson and Pedro Báez.

In 2024, Vesia was the team’s most reliable left-handed reliever, pitching in a career-high 67 games. He finished with a 1.76 ERA over 66.1 innings and a 0.99 WHIP. His strikeout rate of 33.1% was among the best for relievers, though his 12.5% walk rate was a bit high. He recorded 87 strikeouts, issued 33 walks, and contributed five saves and 13 holds.

Vesia was just as good in the postseason, giving up just two hits and no earned runs. He became one of the most trusted arms of manager Dave Roberts in high-pressure situations.

The Dodgers acquired Vesia from the Miami Marlins in 2021, along with Kyle Hurt, in exchange for Dylan Floro. Since then, Vesia has pitched 214.2 innings with a 2.89 ERA. He’s been a huge asset out of the bullpen, striking out over a third of the batters he faces while keeping walks to a manageable 11.5%.

His new salary for 2025 will be 130% more than the $1 million he earned in 2024. This is his second time going through arbitration, and his deal lines up with similar relievers like Hunter Harvey ($2.35 million) and Hoby Milner ($2.05 million).

The contract also includes incentives that can increase his 2026 option based on how many games he pitches. While the exact details aren’t public, reports suggest he could earn up to $175,000 in bonuses.

With this deal, the Dodgers have now settled arbitration with all eligible players for 2025. Earlier in the offseason, they also reached agreements with Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Michael Kopech, Evan Phillips, Anthony Banda, and Brusdar Graterol.