The Los Angeles Dodgers dominated the World Series, ousting the New York Yankees in five games and setting off a huge celebration by the players at Yankee Stadium immediately after the final out. Of course, players like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman gained headlines throughout the series and played key roles in the championship run. However, it's rare for any team to simply depend on its superstars. Nearly every championship team needs unexpected players to emerge as heroes.

The 2024 Dodgers are no exception. While Freeman may have blasted his way into the record book with his home run slugging and Betts may have driven in the winning run in the decisive game, players like Kike Hernandez, Gavin Lux, Blake Treinen and Anthony Banda all helped Dave Roberts guide his team to the title.

Hernandez and Lux come through for Dodgers

Kike Hernandez has been known for his ability to come through in the postseason throughout multiple points in his career. While he has been a solid player for the Dodgers and Red Sox during the regular season, he picks it up considerably in the postseason.

Hernandez slashed .278/.316/.389 in the World Series, coming through with several key hits and doing a solid job on the base paths. That came after notable efforts in the first two rounds of the playoffs against the San Diego Padres and New York Mets.

He slashed .333/.333/.667 against the Padres and that included a home run. He also homered in the NLCS against the Mets and drove in four runs in that series.

In addition to the solid numbers, Hernandez plays with incredible confidence in the postseason, and his teammates believe in him and feed off his ability to come through in the clutch. Hernandez has hit 15 postseason home runs in his career.

Lux did not have huge numbers throughout the postseason and he did his best work in the NLDS against the Padres when he slashed .278/.300/.444 with a home run and RBI.

While he only had 1 hit in the World Series against the Yankees, he proved he could get on base as he walked 3 times and was also hit by a pitch. Lux also did a solid job in the field while playing 2nd base.

Relief pitching was sensational for the Dodgers

The Dodgers would not have won the World Series if not for their relief pitching. Their starting pitching was limited due to injuries, and Los Angeles had just two quality starts in the three rounds of the postseason. Pitchers like Walker Buehler, Blake Treinen and Anthony Banda came through consistently for manager Dave Roberts.

Buehler is a starting pitcher, but injuries limited him to 75.1 innings in 2024 and he was unable to pitch at all in 2023.

Nevertheless, Buehler played a key role in the postseason. Buehler pitched 5.0 innings of 2-hit baseball in Game 3 of the World Series, a 4-2 Dodgers win that gave Los Angeles a 3-0 series lead.

Buehler got the call from Roberts in the ninth inning of Game 5 as the Dodgers had a 7-6 lead with the championship beckoning. He retired the Yankees 1-2-3 in the inning and triggered the celebration with his finishing work.

Treinen pitched in 9 games in the postseason and he earned a 2-0 record in 12.1 innings of work. He gave up 12 hits and he had a scintillating 2.19 earned run average. Treinen struck out 18 hitters and walked just four batters.

Left-handed reliever Anthony Banda did fine spot duty for Roberts. He pitched in 10 games during the postseason and he had a 1.13 ERA in 8.0 inning of work. He struck out 11 hitters and did not allow a home run.

Alex Vesia also gave Roberts a solid effort out of the bullpen. He pitched in 7 games and did not allow an earned run in 5.2 innings. He fanned six hitters. Unheralded Evan Phillips pitched 6.2 innings in 5 outings, and he had a 0.00 ERA. Phillips struck out 6 batters.

It was one of the finest jobs of bullpen pitching throughout by any team in postseason history. Roberts had confidence in his relief pitchers and they came though with magnificent efforts throughout the postseason.