The Los Angeles Dodgers may be the most stacked team in the MLB, but even a team with as great of an assortment of riches as them can have its enviable depth tested by the injury bug. This was the case for the Dodgers last season, although they managed to survive in the playoffs and even win the World Series. Nonetheless, the Dodgers do not want to tempt fate yet again, which is why they've assembled an even deeper rotation that could be even deeper especially with the positive updates on the health of Clayton Kershaw and Bobby Miller.

Kershaw, who last pitched for the Dodgers on August 30, has been dealing with a bone spur in his right toe which kept him out for the entirety of the 2024 MLB playoffs. In fact, Kershaw underwent toe and knee surgeries in November, which put his playing status for the Dodgers in 2025, at least to begin the year, in so much doubt.

But the good news is that Kershaw threw a bullpen session on Friday, as per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also revealed how optimistic Kershaw was feeling regarding his physical well-being.

“I talked to him yesterday and he was in really good spirits. Say he’s feeling good, really looking forward to this ’pen. I’m just looking to see how it looks coming out of his hand. He says the foot feels good so I’m really anxious,” Roberts said.

Meanwhile, Miller reportedly threw a live batting practice on Friday, returning to action for the first time since unfortunately getting hit with a line drive to the head two weeks ago. The 25-year-old even hit 99 miles per hour on his fastball, according to the Dodgers, and circumstances are certainly trending upward for the league's deepest team.

Dodgers' pitching staff is stacked

While these updates on Clayton Kershaw and Bobby Miller's health are positive, the Dodgers can rest easy knowing that those two will be depth options more than anything, considering how stacked the top of their rotation is. They have Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, and Tyler Glasnow to front the rotation, with Landon Knack and Shohei Ohtani being starting options as well on the back-end of the rotation.

Kershaw's track record means that he will get plenty of opportunities to pitch once he's fully recovered from injury, but Miller will have to fight for his place considering how badly he struggled for the Dodgers in 2024.