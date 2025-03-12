The Los Angeles Dodgers have an early start to the 2025 season thanks to their impending two games against the Chicago Cubs for the Tokyo Series, and that means having to make tough roster decisions at a much earlier date as well. To that end, the Dodgers had to trim the roster down, assigning quite a few players back to Minor League camp.

As the official Dodgers account on X announced, the team has optioned starting pitcher Bobby Miller and infielder/outfielder Hyeseong Kim to minor league camp, with those two being the most prominent names among the players the team will not be bringing to Japan. Joining Miller and Kim are Giovanny Gallegos, Dalton Rushing, David Bote, Michael Chavis, and Eddie Rosario — all of whom were non-roster invitees to Spring Training.

Dodgers' depth is unparalleled

The Dodgers have assembled the deepest roster in the big leagues that it's no surprise that they had to make some difficult cuts prior to the start of the season. They are stacked across multiple positions, and they have so much prospect depth as well to allow them to cover for potential injuries. The Dodgers' high standards means that players in the organization will have to up their game just to be called upon as contributors in the big leagues.

Miller is the biggest omission from the roster, although considering how stacked the Dodgers' rotation is, it was always going to be difficult for the 25-year-old to crack it, considering the unfortunate turn of events that beset him during Spring Training. Miller was not able to pitch again for the team after being hit by a line drive in his first Spring Training start, and at the moment, he's still recovering from the injury he sustained.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers gave Kim plenty of shots to stick around considering his defensive versatility, but his bat simply was not up to par. He hit .207 in 29 Spring at-bats, striking out 11 times. Kim is able to play the most difficult positions on the field (except catcher), so he will most likely be called upon later in the season to provide some help in the event of an injury.

Among the non-roster invites, Rushing is the one expected to have a long future with the Dodgers organization as one of their best prospects. However, his path to consistent playing time is unclear, since the team has Will Smith and Austin Barnes manning the backstop.