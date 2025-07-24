The Los Angeles Dodgers finally eked out their first series win since the 2025 MLB All-Star break after winning two of three games against the Minnesota Twins. That series ended on Wednesday, with LA superstar Shohei Ohtani scoring the game-winning run in the ninth inning after getting intentionally walked.

It was not just any other run, though, as it was the first of its kind in seven decades.

Via OptaSTATS: “Intentional walks became an official MLB statistic 70 years ago, in 1955. Since then, only one player has been intentionally walked with his team an out away from losing and nobody in scoring position and then come around to score the winning run: Shohei Ohtani.”

Before Ohtani got walked by Twins reliever Griffin Jax, Tommy Edman began the ninth frame on a lineout. That was followed by another lineout by Michal Conforto. With LA an out away from losing their second consecutive series, Mookie Betts reached first base with a hit, as Ohtani stepped on the plate, with the Dodgers down by a run. Jax gave Ohtani a free pass and then walked Esteury Ruiz to load up the bases for the Dodgers.

Freddie Freeman capitalized on the opportunity as he hit a single that drove in two runs and gave the Dodgers a 4-3 victory.

Ohtani finished the game 2-for-4, including a home run in the first inning that put the Dodgers on the board right away. It was also his fifth straight game with a homer, adding to his already impressive 2025 season. Ohtani has simply been sensational for the Dodgers, a constant force, particularly at the plate. So far in the 2025 regular season, he is batting .273/.377/.620 with 37 home runs and 70 RBIs.

Apart from Ohtani and Freeman, Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow provided the fireworks for LA versus the Twins. Glasnow started on the mound and tossed seven innings of one-run ball, allowing just an earned run on three hits with a walk and a total of 12 strikeouts.

The Dodgers improved to 60-43 following the incredible victory over Minnesota. It also gave them momentum heading into a marquee series at Fenway Park in Beantown against the Boston Red Sox which begins this coing Friday.