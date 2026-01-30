Despite the constant winning of the Los Angeles Dodgers, it looks like next season will be no different due to the additions the team has made, plus how good the ball club already is. As the Dodgers sport a star-studded lineup, another area that is getting a lot of buzz is their starting pitching, an aspect that team president Andrew Friedman spoke highly of heading into Spring Training.

Speaking on “Dodgers Territory,” Friedman would talk about the starting pitching of Los Angeles, even going as far as saying that this current lineup is the “best starting rotation I've ever been around.” The rotation consists of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, and Roki Sasaki

“(This) is definitely the best starting rotation I’ve ever been around, and the deepest,” Friedman said, via The Athletic. “It’s also the deepest and best collection of arms I’ve ever been around.”

“As we got into the offseason and kind of assessing where we’re at, what we’re looking for, it really kind of solidified and set in of just how special this group of arms is,” he continued. “We shouldn’t take it for granted. It’s not a common (or) easy thing to reproduce.”

The wild card of the Dodgers' starting rotation

Looking at the Dodgers pitcher that can make the most impact in 2026, one could argue that Sasaki ranks towards the bottom of the rotation due to the strength of the other big names. However, the 24-year-old would be emphasized by Friedman, saying how they are “playing the long game” with Sasaki, as it was a relatively frustrating rookie season, as he missed a good chunk of time due to a shoulder injury.

However, he would make a big return that led to a standout showcase in the postseason, pitching a 0.84 ERA in the playoffs, and while he played as their closer, the team views him as a starter.

“We’re playing the long game with Roki,” Friedman said. “But I feel like we got to a place of a lot more trust, and that comes from building a relationship. We couldn’t be more bullish on what he’s capable of. He is an extremely talented pitching prospect, and sometimes it takes those guys a little bit of time to put things together.”

Los Angeles looks to win a third straight World Series next season, led by a strong starting rotation.