Recently, the Los Angeles Dodgers sent the MLB world into a tailspin by signing Kyle Tucker, widely regarded as the best free agent remaining on the market. The move marked the second straight offseason in which the Dodgers had gotten demonstrably better on the heels of winning a World Series title, and furthered speculation that a lockout could be on the horizon for the MLB.

With all of the veteran talent on their roster and the winning they've been doing, the natural assumption might be that the Dodgers' farm system is toward the bottom of the barrel. However, recently, ESPN ranked the Dodgers' fourth in that department in the MLB landscape.

“They aren't the No. 1 farm system in the sport anymore, but they are tied for first with the Rays in ‘quality depth,' which is just the total number of prospects they have graded above 40 FV,” wrote MLB insider Kiley McDaniel on ESPN.com.

“…The Dodgers have 18 such prospects, one more than the Brewers. I would guess four or five of those 18 will play in the big leagues this season, and I don't think any of those players are future stars,” he added.

Still, the Dodgers having plenty of potential MLB-level talent waiting in the wings is not what the rest of the league will want to hear heading into this season, on the heels of their thrilling Game 7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in last year's World Series.

Los Angeles has long faced accusations of “buying” World Series championships as opposed to winning them, and the rich have only continued to get richer over the years, culminating in the signing of Tucker last week.

In any case, the Dodgers' title defense will begin soon, as the 2026 season is slated to get underway in late March, while spring training will begin next month.