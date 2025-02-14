The Los Angeles Dodgers have received a major update regarding Shohei Ohtani’s return to pitching, and it fits right into their long-term game plan. Ohtani, who had a second major elbow surgery, hasn’t thrown a pitch since August 2023. But if all goes well, he’s expected to get back to his two-way role by May 2025. Thanks to a rule change after the 2023 season, he still qualifies as a two-way player, even though he hasn’t pitched in a while, as reported by The Athletic.

This designation is a huge win for the Dodgers. It means he only takes up one roster spot and doesn’t count against the team’s 13-pitcher limit, giving them extra flexibility. Some recent tweaks to MLB’s website caused a bit of confusion about his status, but the rule itself hasn’t changed, so his eligibility remains intact.

The Dodgers have already committed to running a six-man rotation, mainly to balance the workloads of Ohtani and Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. This setup helps prevent injuries and keeps arms fresh over the long haul.

At the plate, Ohtani had a historic 2024 MLB season. He topped the league in home runs and RBIs, hitting .310 with 54 homers, 130 RBIs, 134 runs scored, 197 hits, and 59 stolen bases. That performance earned him his third unanimous MVP award and propelled the Dodgers to their eighth World Series title.

His recovery from Tommy John surgery has been moving along steadily. He started throwing again in December and has now progressed to bullpen sessions. However, things haven’t been completely smooth. A separate procedure on his left shoulder in November has made things a little tricky, limiting his range of motion at times. Even so, Ohtani remains optimistic, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has clarified that there’s no rush. He won’t be pitching in spring training or taking part in any minor league rehab games. The team is taking a careful approach.

Once he’s back to full two-way duties, the Dodgers are ready to manage his workload. Roberts has hinted that Ohtani might take occasional days off from hitting and cut back on stolen base attempts to ease back into things. But with his bat already in top form, the team expects him to make an immediate impact at the plate while keeping May in sight for his return to the mound.