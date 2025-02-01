Will the Los Angeles Dodgers re-sign Clayton Kershaw for the 2025 season? Rumors have swirled about a potential reunion. Kershaw is seemingly not planning to retire, so returning to the only big league ball club he has ever known would make sense. Brandon Gomes recently addressed the possibility of bringing Kershaw back, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“Brandon Gomes said Clayton Kershaw has started a throwing progression and he and the Dodgers remain in contact on to finalize a reunion. Gomes also said the door remains open to bring back Kiké Hernández,” Ardaya wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Kershaw underwent foot and knee surgery following the Dodgers' 2024 World Series run. He was limited to only seven games pitched during the '24 campaign. Although retirement rumors have surfaced, Kershaw likely wants to end his career on a better individual note.

Sure, Los Angeles earned a World Series championship this past season. He is surely excited about that. But Kershaw did not play a big role in the postseason run due to his injuries. Kershaw is probably hoping to return in 2025 following his surgery in hopes of playing an impactful role in a postseason run.

At the moment, Kershaw is a free agent. Is there a chance that he will sign with a team other than the Dodgers?

The only other ball club that Kershaw has been linked to in previous years is the Texas Rangers. However, the Dodgers still appear to be the likeliest landing destination for the left-handed hurler. Gomes' comments suggest that there is mutual interest in reference to a potential reunion.

Between working his way back from injury and deciding on his MLB future, Kershaw has endured a busy offseason. With spring training set to begin soon, one has to imagine a contract could come to fruition sooner rather than later. Nothing is guaranteed, though.

Clayton Kershaw's Dodgers career

Kershaw is one of the best pitchers in the history of MLB. He has pitched for the Dodgers since 2008, earning three National League Cy Young Awards along the way. Kershaw has also been selected to the MLB All-Star Game on 10 separate occasions.

He has endured his share of struggles in the postseason. Nevertheless, Kershaw is an MLB champion. And he is unquestionably one of the best regular season pitchers the game has ever seen.

The idea of Kershaw pitching in any other uniform is strange to think about. It likely won't happen barring unforeseen circumstances.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, are fresh off a World Series 2024 campaign. The team's roster only got stronger this offseason, adding stars such as Roki Sasaki and Blake Snell. Anything short of a championship in 2025 will be considered a failure for this super-team.

The Dodgers will likely be the favorite to win the World Series again. They have already earned two championships this decade, and it is not difficult to envision them winning a few more Fall Classics sooner rather than later.

The question is whether or not Clayton Kershaw will be around with the Dodgers to experience those potential championships.