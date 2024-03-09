Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan will begin the 2024 season on the injured list, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Sheehan, who is dealing with an upper body injury, was expected to compete for a role in the Dodgers' rotation.

The 24-year-old made his MLB debut in 2023 and pitched to the tune of a 4.92 ERA across 13 appearances (11 starts). His final numbers were not ideal but Sheehan had a number of impressive outings.

So who will join Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Bobby Miller in the Dodgers' rotation? Gavin Stone and Michael Grove are options. Grove may end up making the team as a reliever, however.

James Paxton, who LA signed during the offseason, is also a candidate for the rotation. Meanwhile, Walker Buehler is still working his way back from his second Tommy John surgery and his return timeline is unclear at the moment.

The Dodgers have enough depth to still find success. Sheehan's injury is unfortunate, though, both for him and LA. The Dodgers would have benefitted from his presence in the back of the rotation. Meanwhile, Sheehan had a tremendous opportunity to open the year in LA.

Sheehan still has a bright future, of course. This is just a setback. In fact, Sheehan could still play a big role in the Dodgers' rotation at some point during the 2024 season.

It will be intriguing to see how Los Angeles' five-man rotation ultimately looks once the season begins. The Dodgers may be one of the favorites to win the World Series, but they still have uncertainty to address as spring training continues.