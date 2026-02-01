The Los Angeles Dodgers have somehow gotten demonstrably better this offseason on the heels of their 2025 World Series championship win, adding star reliever Edwin Diaz and outfielder Kyle Tucker in free agency. It's the second straight offseason in which the Dodgers have added major talent in the wake of a championship win, and the rest of the baseball world isn't happy about it.

On Sunday afternoon, the Dodgers added more veteran talent to their pitching department, albeit on a much smaller scale than the aforementioned free agency signees.

“Cole Irvin agrees to Dodgers deal. Minors deal with MLB camp invite for the LHP,” reported MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post on X, formerly Twitter, citing a report from Just Baseball.

The 32 year-old Irvin has been a part of the MLB landscape for a while now, starting his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before bouncing around to the Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, and the Minnesota Twins.

Most recently, Irvin was a member of the Doosan Bears of the KBO League.

It would certainly make sense for the Dodgers to want to add some depth to their pitching department considering what unfolded last year. Throughout the 2025 regular season, Los Angeles dealt with numerous key injuries on their staff, including to Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and others.

While most everyone got healthy in time to perform for the Dodgers' playoff run, the team still would like to have some more arms on deck in case the injury bug bites again in 2026.

In any case, the Dodgers' spring training is set to begin later this month, while the title defense will officially get underway when the regular season begins in late March.