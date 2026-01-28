Recently, the Los Angeles Dodgers further infuriated the baseball world with their signing of star free agent Kyle Tucker. Tucker joins a roster that has now improved after winning a World Series in two straight offseasons, as they also added former New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz earlier in the free agency period.

The Dodgers' continued signing of seemingly every star free agent over the last few years has increased calls for a salary cap to be implemented in baseball, and some have wondered if a lockout might be on the horizon before the 2027 season when the current labor agreement comes to an end.

Recently, Dodgers star Max Muncy weighed in on whether he believes Los Angeles is to blame for this possibility.

“The work stoppage thing, that was going to happen. Well, we don't know if it's going to happen. But, look, we're not adding any more fuel to that fire. If that happens, it was always going to happen and it's not only going to happen just because of us,” said Muncy, per Foul Territory on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Last season, the Dodgers were pushed to the brink by the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series, having to rally back from a 3-2 deficit before winning the series in a wild Game 7 that went to extra innings. Still, that didn't stop continued taunts from other fanbases of the Dodgers buying World Series championships as opposed to earning them, with Los Angeles bringing home its third ring since the 2020 season.

Heading into this season, there is no team that can come close to competing with the Dodgers from a sheer talent perspective, and Los Angeles will hope to avoid some of the injury problems, particularly in the pitching department, that plagued them during the 2025 campaign.

In any case, the 2026 MLB season is slated to get underway in late March.