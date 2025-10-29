If anyone understands what it's like to be tied 2-2 with the title up for grabs, it's Magic Johnson. He's been in a few jams himself during his time with the Lakers, so he knows what his Dodgers are faced with.

Before the pivotal Game 5 of the World Series, Johnson, part-owner of the Dodgers, took to social media to state the obvious. Whoever breaks the 2-2 tie on Wednesday will be in a prime position to win it all.

“With the Series being 2-2, Game 5 is very important,” Johnson said. “Whichever team wins takes control of the Series!”

On Tuesday, the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Dodgers 6-2 to get back into the series. This was after the Dodgers pulled off a historic 18-inning victory in Game 3, spurred on by Freddie Freeman's walk-off home run.

Either way, the World Series will transition back to Toronto for games six and seven. The Dodgers are looking to repeat as World Series champions, while the Blue Jays are seeking their first since 1993.

Meanwhile, Johnson is looking to win his third championship as the Dodgers' part-owner. In 2012, Johnson was part of an ownership group that purchased the franchise for a record $2 billion.

Article Continues Below

The other two times was 2020 and 2024.

The two times when Magic was faced with a 2-2 tie

During his career, Johnson and the Showtime Lakers encountered a 2-2 tie in the 1984 and 1985 NBA Finals, respectively.

In 1984, the Lakers met the Boston Celtics. It was the first time that Johnson and Larry Bird faced in the Finals, the biggest storyline in sports that year. After the two teams split the first two, the Celtics went onto to defeat the Lakers in seven games.

The following year, the Lakers faced the Celtics again. This time, it was the Lakers who broke the 2-2 tie and went onto to win the title in six games.