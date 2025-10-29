The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing legendary star power to Game 5 of the World Series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. Retired NBA icon and Dodgers part-owner Magic Johnson will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium, creating a historic crossover between basketball royalty and baseball’s biggest stage.

Fans at Dodger Stadium are expected to pack the stands early to witness the moment, adding to the electric World Series atmosphere. The energy around this matchup has reached a fever pitch, blending Hollywood flair with championship urgency.

Johnson, one of the most beloved figures in Los Angeles sports history, has been part of MLB postseason spotlight before. As a minority owner of the Dodgers, he’s seen the team win two championships since 2020 and often represents the franchise’s ownership group.

The Talkin’ Baseball podcast took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share that the Lakers icon would throw out the first pitch before Game 5 tonight, a report first shared by NBC’s Michael Duarte.

“Magic Johnson is throwing out the first pitch for Game 5 at Dodger Stadium, per @michaeljduarte.”

This marks the final home game of the Dodgers’ season, as the remaining contests in the seven-game series will shift back to Canada after Game 5’s 2-2 deadlock. For Johnson, who helped purchase the team in 2012 as part of Guggenheim Baseball Management, it’s another opportunity to celebrate his dual legacy as both an icon of the city and an influential figure in baseball.

Don’t be surprised to see the Dodgers faithful roar in applause as the five-time champion accomplished exactly what this 2025 Dodgers team is trying to do — bring titles back to Los Angeles. If they win, it will mark their third championship since 2020.

Whether the club wins or loses, the moment ensures that the Lakers legend and former three-time NBA MVP’s first pitch will stand out as a memorable moment of the 2025 MLB postseason.