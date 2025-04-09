The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched another win on Wednesday after taking down the Washington Nationals 6-5. It was a close one throughout that came down to a wild game-winning play from utility man Kiké Hernandez.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Nationals had guys on first and second with just one out recorded. Washington hit a grounder through the first and second base gap that could have yielded a big run for the team. However, Hernandez made a brilliant diving play to snag the ball and throw it to second to record an out. The Dodgers went on to record the third out and win the contest.

As soon as the play ended, Dodgers fans jumped on social media to celebrate the 33-year-old star. Many shared hilarious GIFs while others simply loved what they saw.

“He saved the whole team's a** with that play,” said one fan.

“SAVED THE GAME,” exclaimed another individual.

“No Kiké slander allowed,” claimed another fan.

Hernandez has been filling in at first base so far this season after Dodgers star Freddie Freeman suffered an injury after falling in the shower. There is a chance Freeman will come back to the lineup on April 11, which he'll be a big boost to the offense.

In the meantime, Kiké Hernandez is playing rather well for L.A. At least defensively. His offensive stats could use improvement but it's still early in the season and he's simply filling in where the Dodgers need him. Entering Wednesday's contest, the two-time World Series winner has recorded a .111 batting average and a .154 OBP while hitting four home runs and seven RBIs.

The Dodgers will now move on to a three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs with the first game being on April 11. That means Hernandez could head back to the bench sooner, rather than later but it's ultimately up to manager Dave Roberts.