Los Angeles Dodgers ace Blake Snell has turned the postseason into his personal stage. The Dodgers left-hander delivered another gem in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers, leading his team to a close 2–1 win. Snell struck out 10 over eight strong innings, allowing only one hit. For the Dodgers, Snell’s dominance came at the perfect moment, setting the tone for a series that already feels like a battle of grit and focus.

From start to finish, Snell controlled the game’s tempo. What makes this run historic goes far beyond one night. Over his last six starts, spanning the regular season and playoffs, Snell has reached a level few can imagine. No pitcher in MLB history has ever matched it. Since ERA became an official stat in 1913, no one has gone 5–0 or better with a sub-1.00 ERA, 50-plus strikeouts, and 15 or fewer hits allowed. That mix of control and power is rare. It shows the balance of command and speed that defines Snell at his best.

Since ERA became official in both leagues in 1913, only one MLB pitcher has had a 6-start span at any point (reg or post) with: 5-0 or better record

sub-1.00 ERA

50+ strikeouts

15 or fewer hits allowed That pitcher is Blake Snell over his last 6 starts (3 reg, 3 post).

Time and again, the Dodgers have seen great pitching through their long history, but few have matched this kind of sustained dominance. Each outing from Snell builds on the last, his fastball sharp, his slider nasty, his changeup unpredictable. In Game 1 against the Brewers, that combo proved nearly untouchable. Even when Milwaukee put runners on base, Snell’s calm and pitch choices kept them from scoring, turning pressure into motivation.

Now the focus shifts to the Brewers, who must find a way to respond. Their lineup, known for clutch hits, looked outmatched by Snell’s rhythm and control. Game 2 now becomes a crucial test for Milwaukee’s offense. For both the Brewers and Dodgers, this moment could shape the entire NLCS. Meanwhile, Snell’s brilliance has become the engine of Los Angeles’ playoff push, giving the Dodgers the confidence and edge every contender needs in October.

As the NLCS rolls on, all eyes will stay on Blake Snell. With history already in his hands, can his dominance carry the Dodgers all the way to the World Series?