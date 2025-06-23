The Los Angeles Dodgers are still taking it slow with Shohei Ohtani when it comes to his pitching. Although he has already made two starts on the mound for Los Angeles, he remains to have a short leash as a pitcher, having only pitched an inning in his first two pitching appearances in Dodgers threads.

Nevertheless, the reigning National League Most Valuable Player made history on Sunday during his second pitching duty for LA, as mentioned by Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

Via Langs on X (formerly Twitter): This is the second time Shohei Ohtani has had at least a homer and a triple in a game he pitched in (5/15/23). He’s the only player with multiple such games in at least the last 125 seasons.

This is the second time Shohei Ohtani has had at least a homer and a triple in a game he pitched in (5/15/23) He’s the only player with multiple such games in at least the last 125 seasons https://t.co/abGtM4apxf — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 30-year-old Ohtani tossed for just an inning against the Nats, but it was an improvement from his Los Angeles pitching debut almost a week ago. Against the San Diego Padres on Jun. 16, Shohei Ohtani allowed an earned run on two hits with zero strikeouts through 28 pitches in a 6-3 victory at Dodger Stadium.

Article Continues Below

Against the Nationals, the four-time All-Star had given up zero runs and no hits with two punchouts across 18 pitches to help the Dodgers eke out a 13-7 win at home. He also did his magic with the bat, as he went 2-for-4 at the plate on a five-RBI outing, including the two runs he drove off a 383-foot home run he hit in the eighth inning that stretched Los Angeles' lead to 10.

The first time Ohtani pitched and sent one deep in the same game was back when he was still with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023, during a May road game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Baltimore Orioles. He pitched for seven innings in that contest and surrendered five earned runs on four hits with two walks and five Ks, but he also helped his and the Halos' cause despite his mediocre outing on the mound by going 4-for-5 at the plate while scoring three runs, including a three-run blast.

As for the Dodgers, they improved to 48-31 after taking the series finale against Washington.

Ohtani's seeming gradual improvement on the mound is great news for the Dodgers amid their banged-up pitching staff that is without injured hurlers like Tyler Glasnow and Roki Sasaki.