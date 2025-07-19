When Max Muncy went down with an ugly-looking leg injury in an early June showdown against the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers fans feared the worst.

Though initial tests came back negative, with no major structural damage to any of his tendons, it still looked like it would be a long road back for the long-time third baseman, with Dave Roberts noting that his comeback would be measured in weeks, not days.

And yet, with the All-Star game officially passed and Los Angeles set for their first series back against the Milwaukee Brewers, Muncy got some good news regarding his recovery plan from his skipper, with an eventual on-field appearance coming sooner than some fans might have imagined.

“Max Muncy took some swings today for the first time since getting hurt, and said his progression is going as well as he could have hoped: ‘We’re right where we think we should be at. Everything feels great. There’s no lingering side effects with it,'” Harris shared.

“Muncy is also hopeful that, once he does return, the injury won’t have much of an impact on his swing Bc the injury was to the outside of his knee, he doesn’t think it will hamper his ability to push off/generate power, ‘All in all, we’re about as lucky as we could possible be.'”

With the 2025 MLB trade deadline rapidly approaching, getting Muncy back would be a major boon for the Dodgers as they look to evaluate their roster and identify which players, picks, and/or prospects they are willing to cash in as they go all-in on a World Series two-peat. With Muncy's bat back in the lineup and a few more moves potentially on the horizon, like trading for Guardians All-Stars Emmanuel Clase and Steven Kwan, business could be picking up in Chavez Ravine.