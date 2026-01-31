The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the 2026 season with history firmly in sight as they chase a three-peat. As expectations rise, the focus has shifted beyond talent to clubhouse cohesion, and few players offer more understanding than veteran Max Muncy, one of the organization’s longest-tenured leaders and the franchise’s all-time postseason home run leader with 16.

Muncy recently offered a candid look at what life alongside Shohei Ohtani is actually like, pushing back against the perception that the global superstar operates at a distance. According to the veteran utility man, Ohtani’s influence extends well beyond elite production and is rooted in daily effort, humility, and genuine engagement with teammates.

After joining Los Angeles, Ohtani immediately stood out for his professionalism and meticulous preparation. Muncy noted that the phenom has been just as intentional about integrating into the clubhouse, prioritizing genuine relationships alongside his on-field excellence. Rather than isolating himself, Ohtani has made a deliberate effort to connect with teammates on a personal level.

That mindset became a focal point during Muncy’s recent appearance on Foul Territory. During the conversation, he explained that while baseball terminology comes naturally to Ohtani, casual conversation presents more of a challenge. Instead of avoiding those moments, Ohtani actively leans into them, viewing communication as something worth learning and improving.

The Foul Territory Network shared a clip from the interview on its official X (formerly known as Twitter), spotlighting the 35-year-old slugger's perspective on his teammates' commitment to the organization and clubhouse.

Article Continues Below

“He cares enough about his teammates that he wants to learn how to communicate with them.”

"He cares enough about his teammates that he wants to learn how to communicate with them." Max Muncy reveals what it's like being in the clubhouse with Shohei Ohtani… pic.twitter.com/RTsp4QaaNc — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 31, 2026

The quote resonated because it reframes Ohtani’s presence as intentional rather than distant. Muncy said Ohtani regularly asks questions, listens carefully, and makes an effort to understand conversations even when they fall outside the comfort of baseball language.

This approach has strengthened the Dodgers’ leadership structure entering 2026. Veteran players have embraced him not only because of his generational talent but also because of the respect he shows every day. As LA pursues another title, those habits continue to reinforce a clubhouse culture built on trust, effort, and shared accountability.