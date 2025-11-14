The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2025 offseason with another major headline, and the story gained momentum once MLB legend Don Mattingly delivered the news that superstar Shohei Ohtani had been named the 2025 NL MVP. The MVP honor generated immediate league-wide attention, and the announcement from Mattingly added a layer of significance that fueled the ongoing buzz. The MVP voting results confirmed Ohtani as the unanimous winner, giving the Dodgers superstar his fourth career MVP award and cementing his historic impact on the club already.

The MLB highlighted the moment on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account Thursday, posting a short clip of Mattingly informing the 31-year-old phenom of the news following a dominant 2025 campaign. The post captured the emotional moment and showcased the respect between two of the most influential figures in modern baseball.

"Don Mattingly announces the 2025 NL MVP … Shohei Ohtani"

Shohei Ohtani 🦄”

The significance of the moment extended well beyond the announcement itself. Mattingly’s involvement came shortly after his emotional run to the 2025 World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays, marking his first appearance in the Fall Classic in nearly four decades of professional baseball. The Dodgers defeated the Blue Jays in a dramatic Game 7, creating a natural connection between Mattingly and the player he was tasked with honoring. The decision by the former 14-year MLB veteran turned coach to step away from the Blue Jays staff shortly after made the timing even more notable.

Ohtani’s 2025 season justified the unanimous recognition. He delivered elite production as a hitter while recovering from pitching injuries, leading the Dodgers offense with a blend of power, on-base skill, and late-game consistency. The two-way superstar anchored the lineup throughout the season as L.A. secured back-to-back World Series titles.

The convergence of Mattingly’s emotional postseason, Ohtani’s record-setting 2025 season, and the timing of the announcement shaped one of the offseason’s most discussed moments. For the Dodgers, the recognition underscored the value of their superstar and reinforced his status as the face of the league.