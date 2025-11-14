After helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win back-to-back World Series titles, Shohei Ohtani won his third straight MVP Award. It’s the fourth time in five years he’s taken home Most Valuable Player honors. The two-way star now has two NL MVPs to go with his two AL awards.

Ohtani also joined Barry Bonds as the only players in MLB history with more than three MVP Awards, per Talkin’ Baseball. Bonds is the all-time leader with seven and Shohei is second with four MVP Awards.

“It’s truly an honor,” Ohtani noted when asked what the accomplishment means to him, per MLB. “The biggest thing is obviously being able to win the World Series. That’s first and foremost. It’s icing on the cake to be able to get an individual award, being crowned the MVP. I just really appreciate the support from all my teammates, everyone around me.”

Shohei Ohtani becomes second player to win four MVP Awards

The five-time All-Star hit 55 home runs with 102 RBI and 20 stolen bases last season. He led the majors with 146 runs scored and topped the National League with a 179 OPS+.

Ohtani was limited to DH duties in his debut season with the Dodgers while recovering from surgery. But he returned to the mound in 2025. Shohei posted a 2.87 ERA and 145 ERA+ with 62 strikeouts in 47 innings.

Ohtani made World Series history in his Game 7 start for the Dodgers. He became the second player with multiple hits in a winner-take-all game he pitched in. Dizzy Dean is the only other player to accomplish the feat. But Dean did so in 1934.

After failing to reach the playoffs in the first six years of his career, Ohtani now has back-to-back championships in two seasons with the Dodgers. Shohei impressed in the 2025 playoffs with eight home runs and 14 RBI in 17 games. It was an improvement over his 2024 postseason, when he hit 3 homers and knocked in 10 runs in 16 games.

And Ohtani is ready to add another championship ring to his collection. The four-time MVP is embracing a potential Dodgers dynasty following the team’s latest World Series title.