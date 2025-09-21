The Los Angeles Dodgers have watched Mookie Betts endure an up-and-down 2025. But he sparked Catch of the Year conversations versus the San Francisco Giants Saturday.

Betts sprinted from his short stop position toward the left foul ball line. The perennial All-Star briefly lost his footing while leaning on the wall. But he still executed this miracle catch during the bottom of the seventh inning.

Betts received a rousing ovation after brilliantly pulling off the crucial grab. That grab sparked multiple reactions across the internet.

“What a catch by Mookie Betts in foul territory!” was what Bleacher Report Walk-Off posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Another fan couldn't believe Betts sprinted from right field to pull off the grab.

Mookie Betts on Dodgers comeback spark

Betts once said these words that sparked theories of him mentally checking out.

“This season's over. My season's kind of over. We're going to have to chalk that up for not a great season,” Betts said via The Athletic.

But Betts has seen a resurgence since those words. He also added how he envisioned going the team player route despite his personal disappointments.

“But I can go out and help the boys win every night, do something, get an RBI, make a play, do something that — I'm going to have to shift my focus there,” Betts said.

He claimed Player of the Week honors for the National League. The honor came after smacking two home runs, blasting three doubles, driving in 10 RBIs and hitting a .462 batting average.

Betts also handed his longtime rival San Francisco fits. He delivered some relentless glovework on the defensive side during the week of Sept. 13.

Betts, two-time World Series champion manager Dave Roberts and the Dodgers remain more than 20 games above .500 in the push for the postseason. L.A. is currently 3.5 games ahead in the NL West title race.