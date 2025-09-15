On August 9, Mookie Betts made it official: His 2025 season for the Los Angeles Dodgers has been a disappointment.

“This season's over. My season's kind of over. We're going to have to chalk that up for not a great season,” Betts said via The Athletic.

“But I can go out and help the boys win every night, do something, get an RBI, make a play, do something that — I'm going to have to shift my focus there,” Betts said. “Obviously, everyone wants to have great seasons, but it's a lot easier when you just don't worry about the season. You just worry about game to game. I'll take this perspective for the rest of my career.”

Fortunately, since making that declaration, Betts has somehow turned things around in a major way, raising his OPS from .680 to .742, recording multi-RBI games on the regular, and earning the NL Player of the Week honor opposite Aaron Judge for his efforts.

Mookie Magic. Congratulations Mookie on being named the NL Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/mLBHb5IWMs — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 15, 2025

Two home runs. Three doubles. 10 RBIs, a .462 batting average, and an OPS of 1.325, numbers that look on par with some of the best of Betts' career, both in Dodgers blue and Red Sox navy.

With Betts back to his vintage form on offense, the Dodgers have been playing some of their best baseball even without some of their top players like Will Smith and, at times, Max Muncy, going 6-1 over their last seven games, including a sweep over the Colorado Rockies and a series win over the San Francisco Giants that all but locks up the season series in Los Angeles' favor.

After a rough summer in Los Angeles filled with poor efforts, questionable calls, and more injuries than the team knew what to do with, the Dodgers are finally getting healthy at the right time, with their biggest stars playing up to the standards the organization expects. If Betts keeps playing like it's 2020, the Dodgers will be all the more deadly when the games really start to matter next month.