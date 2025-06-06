Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts didn’t sugarcoat his team’s gritty 6–5 comeback win over the New York Mets on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. The thrilling series finale capped a high-stakes rematch of last year’s National League Championship Series. It ended in a split between two of the league’s top contenders.

“It’s been a work in progress,” Betts said in a post-game interview. “The main thing is we won today. It may not look pretty, but we got the W.”

The Mets jumped out to a 4–0 lead. Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Starling Marte each hit home runs to spark their early surge. Dodgers pitcher Landon Knack struggled, allowing four hits and five walks before leaving in the fourth. The bullpen responded with scoreless frames that kept the game within reach.

Betts, who had just returned from a toe injury that kept him out of the Yankees series, helped turn the tide. He ripped an RBI double in the third inning to put the Dodgers on the board.

When asked how the break helped, Betts explained, “That little break gave me a chance to dive in and try some things out in the cage. I got a couple of days to stack some positives, and it’s been okay so far.”

Will Smith followed with a two-run single, trimming the deficit to 4–3. The Mets added one more run, but the Dodgers struck again in the eighth. Smith came through with another RBI double to tie the game. He later raced home on a sharp grounder that Brett Baty mishandled. Baty’s low throw skipped past Francisco Alvarez at the plate, allowing Smith to score. Michael Conforto then delivered the go-ahead run with a clutch two-out single to left.

Alex Vesia earned the win with a clean eighth inning. Tanner Scott sealed the game in the ninth for his 11th save. David Peterson pitched well across seven innings for the Mets. However, New York’s defensive miscues and the Dodgers’ late pressure ultimately turned the tide.

The Mets outscored the Dodgers 20–16 across the four-game set. Still, the NLCS rematch lived up to the hype. The series brought drama, high intensity, and postseason-level competition. Despite the split, Los Angeles heads into the next stretch with momentum and a statement win.

Now 38–25 and sitting atop the National League West, the Dodgers continue to prove their championship pedigree. With Betts back, the bullpen steady, and the bats waking up, this team looks ready for another deep October run.