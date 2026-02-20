To say Mookie Betts' 2025 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers didn't go as planned would be a massive understatement.

Entering the season with sky-high expectations and another World Series ring in his trophy case, Betts went on to have arguably his worst season as a Dodger, hitting 326/.406/.732 while continuing to transition over full-time from right field to shortstop.

While some have questioned if Betts has simply fallen off, Dave Roberts believes his shortstop can return to his MVP-caliber ways in 2026, but how? Well, the seven-time Silver Sluger weighed in on just that during training camp, noting that if he has the right mindset, success will follow.

“Really easy to kind of put a plan together for this offseason and then going into spring because I know exactly what works and what I need to take care of. Not necessarily wrong that I want to play well, but I think going about it was wrong, you know, trying to, just trying to get the hit or trying to get a couple hits because I haven't, because I'm 0-for-8, so I need a couple hits instead of just winning the game, you know,” Betts noted.

“Nobody really remembers, you know, when I'm 50, I'm not going to remember what season I, you know, or if they're 0-for-12, but I will remember the springs that, you know, that we win, and so really just shifting my focus to that. Like I said, the proof was in the pudding. It worked when I switched my mindset, so why would I go against it?”

One of the most decorated players in baseball today, with a list of accolades a mile long featuring an MVP, eight All-Star appearances, and a batting title for good measure, it makes sense that both Betts and Roberts believe he can get back on track. Whether hitting second behind Shohei Ohtani, moved to third because of Kyle Tucker, or used in different spots depending on the matchup by Roberts, it's safe to assume Betts will be afforded every opportunity to shine in 2026.