The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed back to the World Series after sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers, and Mookie Betts believes fans are witnessing something truly historic. After completing an NLCS sweep, Betts didn’t hold back when describing Shohei Ohtani’s impact on the team, even comparing him to Michael Jordan. To him, Ohtani isn’t just another superstar, he’s the heartbeat of the Dodgers’ growing dynasty.

Right after the clinching game, a reporter asked, “What are we witnessing right now?” Betts grinned and answered without hesitation: “Greatness.” Then came a comparison that turned heads across the baseball world. “I’ve said it multiple times, we’re like the Bulls and he’s Michael Jordan,” Betts said. It was a bold statement, but one that perfectly reflected how Ohtani has changed the tone inside the clubhouse.

“We’re like the Bulls and he’s Micheal Jordan” pic.twitter.com/zefmfdAuxo — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 18, 2025

From the moment he joined the Dodgers, Ohtani has delivered far more than power and precision. His preparation, composure, and relentless drive have elevated everyone around him. Betts summed it up best: “Wherever he goes, we’re all gonna go.” The message was clear, this Dodgers squad follows Ohtani’s lead.

As the celebration unfolded, it was easy to see why Betts felt so inspired. The NLCS sweep wasn’t just about the Dodgers' dominance; it was about chemistry and confidence. Ohtani’s two-way brilliance and Betts’ steady leadership fueled a performance that overwhelmed every opponent. And yet, even in triumph, Betts kept things grounded.

When asked how it feels to return to the World Series with the Dodgers, Betts didn’t waver. “Amazing, amazing,” he said. “Obviously, we still got another series to play. So we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves. But it’s special to go back-to-back. It’s special to have this trip at least.”

As champagne sprayed across the locker room, one thing was undeniable, the Dodgers weren’t just celebrating another pennant. They were embracing an era led by greatness. And in Mookie Betts’ eyes, Shohei Ohtani has become their Michael Jordan, the standard for excellence for the Dodgers and the entirety of baseball.

Will we continue witnessing that same level of greatness when the World Series begins?