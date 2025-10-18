The Los Angeles Dodgers entered Game 4 of the National League Championship Series looking to complete a sweep. Los Angeles went up 3-0 against the Milwaukee Brewers in dominant fashion. Friday's game started with more of the same. Shohei Ohtani sent an early message. He stuck out three batters in the first inning before crushing a leadoff homer off of Jose Quintana.

Ohtani's two-way talent has him leading the NL MVP race for the second straight season. However, he had been relatively quiet in the postseason at the plate before teeing off on a slurve from Quintana and mashing it 446 feet to right field.

SHOHEI OHTANI! WHAT A START! pic.twitter.com/fI8mNHanNn — MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ohtani's home run was his third of the 2025 playoffs, making half of his total hits homers. Just before he stepped into the batter's box, though, the All-Star dominated three of the Brewers' best hitters in the top of the first inning. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Ohtani had no issues sitting Milwaukee's premiere offensive stars down in order.

“Shohei Ohtani walks leadoff hitter Brice Turang, and then calmly strikes out Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich and Willam Contreras,” Nightengale said.

Ohtani's breakout performance is a welcome sight for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. He has had to deal with a lot in the NLCS, including claims from Los Angeles players that their hotel in Milwaukee was haunted. Regardless of the off-field drama, Roberts has had the Dodgers firing on all cylinders throughout the postseason.

Los Angeles would love another great performance from Ohtani on the mound in Game 4. However, Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Game 3 gem will be the best Dodgers start in their postseason run. Ohtani and Co. are chasing elite company as they try to repeat as World Series champions. If the beginning of Game 4 is any indication, their star is ready to lead the way.

If doubters needed another example of Ohtani's greatness, all they need to do is watch the first inning of Game 4 to understand.