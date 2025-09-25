The National League West still is painted Dodger blue. The Los Angeles Dodgers have secured their 12th division title in the last 13 years. This time beating the Arizona Diamondbacks for the latest crown 8-0 on Thursday.

MLB shouted out the Dodgers on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

The @Dodgers are NL West CHAMPIONS for the 12th time in the last 13 years! #CLINCHED pic.twitter.com/gSRZTiDCGP — MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Even cameras captured manager Dave Roberts addressing a jubilant locker room. Which includes a fiery expletive.

“This is the first step. And all you guys continue to play for each other,” Roberts said. “Let's enjoy it because you guys deserve it, but don't lose your f—— edge.”

This speech Dave Roberts gave to the Dodgers after clinching the NL West will give you CHILLS! Perfect words to hear before popping the champagne and getting ready for an October run. Via @SportsNetLA pic.twitter.com/gVeS3N5DHi — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) September 25, 2025

Roberts wasn't through with being honest about his team. He dropped this eight-word declaration with Dodgers reporter Kirsten Watson.

“The National League West runs through Los Angeles,” Roberts told her.

"The National League West runs through Los Angeles." Dave Roberts talks with @kirsten_watson after the #Dodgers shutout the D-backs, winning 8-0; clinching their 12th division title in their last 13 seasons. #LetsGoDodgers pic.twitter.com/vTR0uUiOq9 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 25, 2025

Reactions sprouted online congratulating the Dodgers, including one L.A. legend.

Magic Johnson joins others in praising Dodgers NL West title

Lakers icon and Dodgers co-owner Magic Johnson took to social media to fire off his congrats — naming off multiple names.

“Congratulations to Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts, all of the Dodger players, the entire organization led by President Andrew Friedman, the greatest fan base in all of baseball – Dodger Nation and all my ownership group partners led by Mark Walter, Todd Boehly, Stan Kasten, Billie Jean King, Bobby Patton and Peter Gruber for winning the National League West for the 12th time in 13 years!” Johnson shared.

There's already the belief from the MLB Network's Harold Reynolds that the Dodgers will be “tough to beat.”

"They're going to be tough to beat." Harold and Greg react to the Dodgers clinching the NL West for the 12th time in 13 years. #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/t5wnqmvbVu — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 25, 2025

Ace pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto even hit a new milestone: First Dodger to hit 200 season strikeouts since Walker Buehler in the 2021 season.

Shohei Ohtani was another hitting a new accolade, as he matched his previous Dodgers best of 54 home runs.

The Dodgers even pulled off this latest division feat with Clayton Kershaw accepting a closer role the previous night. Yamamoto has emerged as the top pitching option for the now 2025 NL West champs. He fanned seven Diamondbacks batters and allowed four hits through six innings.

Freddie Freeman and Andy Pages each powered home runs that drove in a combined three runs. Freeman and Enrique Hernandez each delivered two hits.

L.A. is now 90-69 overall with three regular season games left.