The Los Angeles Dodgers (38-26) presently boast the fifth-best record in MLB and lead a crammed National League West division, but they do not look like their usually dominant self. Furthermore, they do not look like the unstoppable juggernaut that struck fear into fan bases around the country in the offseason. An injury-ravaged pitching staff most logically explains why the defending World Series champions have labored a bit more than anticipated.

Well, the cavalry is on the way, at least as far as the bullpen is concerned. The Dodgers have activated right-handed relief pitchers Michael Kopech and Kirby Yates off the injured list ahead of Saturday afternoon's game versus the St. Louis Cardinals (35-28), per SportsNet LA's David Vassegh. The former has yet to pitch this season due to forearm and shoulder issues, and the latter has been out since May 18 with a hamstring strain.

Their respective returns will ideally make manager Dave Roberts' job much easier. Los Angeles' starting rotation is alarmingly thin right now, as it always seems to be during the regular season, putting extra responsibilities on the pen. The squad's relief unit ranks near the middle of the pack in terms of ERA, but that could soon change for the better.

Dodgers need all the pitchers they can get

Kopech arrived in the City of Angels via the three-team trade that also sent over valuable utility man Tommy Edman last July, and he quickly re-established himself as an impactful hurler. The former first-round draft pick posted a 1.13 ERA while wearing Dodger Blue and provided a solid nine innings in the playoffs (3.00 ERA, 10 strikeouts). When he has control of his lively fastball, Michael Kopech is a nightmare to face.

Unfortunately, he has struggled with control for much of his big-league career. Perhaps two-time All-Star Kirby Yates can balance him out. Although the 38-year-old has wobbled in his first 22 appearances, recording a 4.34 ERA and .521 slugging percentage allowed, his walk rate is considerably better. He is coming off a sensational 2024 season (1.17 ERA and 85 Ks in 61 2/3 innings) with the Texas Rangers and has the experience to potentially work past his struggles.

That is what the Dodgers are banking on, anyway. They must trust the credible bullpen options they have, regardless of their current inconsistencies, because the starting staff possesses a limited amount of firepower at this time.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, All-Star Tyler Glasnow and rookie Roki Sasaki are already serving lengthy stints on the IL, and Tony Gonsolin is joining them. LA overcame these concerns last year in large part because of their relievers.

There is no need to fret in June obviously, but based on this franchise's track record with injuries, there is certainly a chance Roberts will have to lean on them again. Even if such a scenario does not arise, both Yates and Kopech figure to play important roles on this team during the remainder of the 2025 campaign.