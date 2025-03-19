The Los Angeles Dodgers played their first two games of the season in the league's first Tokyo Series since 2019. L.A. swept the Chicago Cubs, winning the first match 4-1 on Tuesday, and also earned a 6-3 victory early Wednesday morning. Wednesday's contest featured pitching phenom Roki Sasaki, who made his MLB debut.

Sasaki, who is from Japan, was given the starting nod against the Cubs. The 23-year-old pitcher was asked about what it was like making his MLB debut in Tokyo, which is the city he was raised in. Roki Sasaki was proud of debuting in his hometown and called the atmosphere at the game “fantastic” during the postgame presser.

“I'm so pleased that I could pitch in front of Japanese fans. The atmosphere is fantastic.”

"I'm so pleased that I could pitch in front of Japanese fans. The atmosphere is fantastic." Roki Sasaki (3 IP, 1 H, 5 BB, and 3 Ks) reflects on his Major League Debut and his experience playing in front of his home country. #TokyoSeries ⚾️🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/BWNv7vSMMr — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Dodgers' No. 1 prospect pitched for three innings, as it was a bit of a rocky start to his career. Sasaki finished the game with a 3.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, and threw strikeouts. However, he also allowed one hit and five walks. Manager Dave Roberts made the call to pull Sasaki off the mound after the third inning.

Los Angeles utilized six pitchers against Chicago with reliever Landon Knack earning the win. Kirby Yates secured the hold while Alex Vesia recorded the save.

Roki Sasaki will have plenty more opportunities in his rookie season with the Dodgers. Expectations are high, as he's not only L.A.'s top prospect, but he's also the No. 1 ranked prospect overall on the MLB's Top 100 list.

Typically, players in their first year participate in the minor leagues. But Sasaki played for several years in NPB (Nippon Professional Baseball) in Japan. It allowed him to enter the MLB through free agency rather than the draft. Additionally, the consensus around Sasaki is that he's ready for the majors and should play a major role in the Dodgers' rotation throughout the season.

Roki Sasaki is not the first Japanese pitcher to make his debut with the Dodgers. Last season, Los Angeles acquired and played phenom pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who entered the MLB similarly to Sasaki.