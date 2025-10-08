After an NLDS Game 2 that was entirely too close for comfort, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has confirmed that Roki Sasaki will be the team's “primary option” in the 9th inning, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The Dodgers turned a pitchers duel into a 4-0 lead in the 7th inning of Game 2 on Monday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. And just as some fans turned off their TVs, the Phillies came storming back with a run in the 8th and two more in the 9th before their rally fell just short.

Sasaki was on the mound to record the final out, but not before Blake Treinen and Alex Vesia faltered.

For his part, Sasaki hasn't minded the move to relief, even if he's just going to go back to the starting rotation in 2026.

“The fun part about relieving is the opportunity to be able to contribute to the game, to the team every day,” he told ESPN in a story published Monday.

Roki Sasaki looks to stabilize the Dodgers' bullpen

Roberts did what he could to avoid using Sasaki in Game 2, hoping that his traditional relievers could deliver the Dodgers a 2-0 series lead. Though he indicated already that he would be willing to use his rookie from Japan in high leverage situations, he also wanted to proceed with caution.

“He hasn't gone two out of three much at all,” Roberts said, per MLB.com. “Just figuring the run right there. Blake's pitched some of the biggest outs, innings, in the postseason for us. And felt really confident right there. And with Vesia behind him if needed.”

Vesia has already stumbled in this postseason when he gave up two runs and recorded only one out against the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card Series. But Roberts has confidence in him for a reason — he pitched seven scoreless outings last postseason during the Dodgers' championship run.

As for Treinen, he was similarly sparkling last October but endured a much more uneven regular season in 2025. He missed more than three months with a forearm injury, only to be ineffective upon his return, pitching to an ERA north of 6.00.

Given the Dodgers' strong starting rotation, even one inning from a reliable Sasaki could significantly shorten the game for LA's opponents.