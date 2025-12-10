The Jacksonville Jaguars got a big divisional win in Week 14 over a banged up Indianapolis Colts team. Jacksonville has won four straight games to improve to 9-4 on the season. The Jaguars lead the AFC South after Sunday’s 36-19 victory.

Trevor Lawrence has produced back-to-back turnover-free games while tossing four touchdowns in wins over the Tennessee Titans and the Colts. The fifth-year veteran will need to continue playing well if the Jaguars are going to hold off the red-hot Texans. Houston is just a game behind Jacksonville at 8-5 after winning five straight.

However, Lawrence popped up on the team’s injury report on Wednesday. The former first-overall pick was limited in practice with an ankle injury, per Tom Pelissero.

Trevor Lawrence battles injury during playoff push

The ailment is a surprise and the timing is awful for Jaguars fans. However, being able to practice, even in a limited capacity, on Wednesday probably bodes well for the QB’s availability against the New York Jets in Week 15.

Lawrence has had his ups and downs this season. He’s thrown for 2,880 yards with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while adding 251 rushing yards and five more scores on the ground. However he’s completed just 59.5 percent of his passes, which would be the lowest mark of his career over a full season.

The Jaguars QB completed less than 60 percent of his attempts in each of the team’s last two wins. But he’s played well enough – and received enough support from the run game and defense – to push Jacksonville to the brink of the playoffs.

Lawrence is also climbing the franchise leaderboard for passing touchdowns. He’s just two TDs away from tying David Garrard for third-most in team history with 89. The only other Jaguars quarterbacks ahead of Lawrence are Blake Bortles (103) and Mark Brunell (144).