The Los Angeles Dodgers are known for dominating Major League Baseball's off-season signings. In 2023, the Dodgers made waves by signing two-way star Shohei Ohtani. This off-season, they struck again, adding 23-year-old Japanese rookie pitcher Roki Sasaki as well as Blake Snell.

Known for his blazing fastball and devastating splitter, Sasaki has quickly become one of the most talked-about players in MLB. His signing is one of the most significant moves the Dodgers have made in recent years as they continue to build a championship-caliber roster.

As the Dodgers' spring training gets underway, the excitement around Sasaki’s arrival is palpable. His talent has already caught the attention of his new teammates, including veteran catcher Austin Barnes. After catching one of Sasaki’s infamous splitters, Barnes couldn’t hold back his amazement.

“Oh my gosh,” Barnes said after catching a Sasaki splitter.

Expand Tweet

With a triple-digit fastball and slider to complement his splitter, Sasaki's repertoire has Dodgers fans buzzing. His signing is a bold move for a team fresh off winning the 2024 MLB championship. The Dodgers expect Sasaki to become a key player in their pitching rotation for years to come, adding another weapon to their already talented roster.

Sasaki impresses Dodgers' ahead of potential MLB debut.

Looking ahead to the 2025 MLB season, Sasaki could make his major league debut as early as March 19, following the Dodgers’ season opener against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on March 18, where Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start for Los Angeles.

“I think it’s fair to say that Yamamoto will pitch that first one,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday, confirming the plan for the season opener. “Then with Roki – like I said, the plan is for him to pitch there. We’ll kind of figure out when. A lot is contingent on the unknown, how he responds to spring training and his buildup.”

Sasaki and Yamamoto, along with two-way star Shohei Ohtani, will be the main attraction for Japanese fans during the two-game series, which also features Cubs players Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki.