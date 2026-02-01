Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is preparing for the release of his first children’s book, a project centered on his dog Decoy, who has become a recognizable figure in Major League Baseball culture. The illustrated book, titled Decoy Saves Opening Day, is scheduled for release on February 3 and will be published by HarperCollins.

The story follows Decoy, a Dutch Kooikerhondje, on Opening Day as he prepares to throw out the ceremonial first pitch to Ohtani. The plot revolves around Decoy realizing he has forgotten his lucky baseball at home, forcing him to rush back to retrieve it before the moment arrives, according to details shared by MLB.com. Promotional images released by MLB show Decoy completing his task and throwing a strike to Ohtani behind home plate.

Ohtani is credited as a co-author alongside Michael Blank, with illustrations provided by Fanny Liem. The book spans 32 pages and is designed for children. HarperCollins confirmed that proceeds from the book will benefit animal rescue organizations that Ohtani already supports.

Decoy's role in the book is inspired by real-life moments that have made the dog a fan favorite. Born on June 18, 2023, Decoy, known in Japanese as Dekopin, first gained widespread attention in November 2023 when Ohtani held him during his second MLB Most Valuable Player Award announcement. The interaction, including a high five between Ohtani and the dog, went viral. In August 2024, during Ohtani’s debut season with the Dodgers, Decoy threw a ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium. Later that year, he appeared in the Dodgers' World Series victory parade and featured in celebrations surrounding Ohtani's third MVP award.

Decoy's visibility continued to expand through merchandise, bobblehead giveaways, and public appearances, including a visit to the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo in January 2024, where he was granted an honorary travel visa. He has also been referred to as the Dodgers' “Most Valuable Pet” and received a “Most Valuable Dog” award at the Baseball Writers’ Association of America dinner.

The book's release comes after one of the most statistically productive stretches of Ohtani's career. The four-time Silver Slugger recorded 55 home runs, 102 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, and 6.6 WAR during the regular season, while leading the National League with 146 runs and a 179 OPS+. He also returned to pitching following a UCL injury, posting a 2.87 ERA over 47 innings. In the postseason, the four-time MVP added eight home runs and 14 RBIs in 17 games, helping the Dodgers secure back-to-back World Series titles.