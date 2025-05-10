The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks had one of baseball's best games so far this season on Friday night. The teams traded runs back and forth until the Dodgers finally came out on top 14-11 after a six-run ninth inning. Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani capped off the comeback with a three-run home run in the final frame to give his team the win. Postgame, Ohtani spoke to the press, including USA Today's Bob Nightengale, who posted the exchange on X, formerly Twitter.

“Shohei Ohtani: ‘It was really a great game,'” posted Nightengale on the social media platform. “It's not the kind of game we play a lot, but for us to score a lot, for them to come back, for us to come back again, it was a lot. ‘It was a game with a lot of passion.'’’

The matchup in the desert certainly was a game with a lot of passion, as both teams fought back and forth for the win. In the end, it was Ohtani and the Dodgers. Once again, the man who could be the sport's best player came through in the biggest spots. His manager Dave Roberts compared him to Barry Bonds, the seven-time NL MVP. The impact he has on the game cannot be understated. Just look at what he did Friday night. If the Dodgers are to capture back-to-back World Series, then Ohtani might once again need to be a superhero.

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers look to make second straight World Series run

Roberts' praise of Ohtani is well-founded. After all, time and time again he has come through for not only his current club, but for his former club, the Los Angeles Angels, as well. During last season's run to the title, he showed why he was worth the $700 million price tag that the Dodgers. Once again, he has shown his value.

Now, as Los Angeles continues their march towards the postseason, they must hold off the hard-charging San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, both of whom only lay one and two games behind the Dodgers right now. Can Roberts, Ohtani and the rest of the team pull together and hold off their rivals? That is something that the baseball world will continue to watch closely.