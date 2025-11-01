Shohei Ohtani ended a crucial offensive drought during Game 6 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Going into the game, Ohtani has been silent on the attacking front for Los Angeles. He hasn't landed a hit since his home run in the seventh inning of Game 3, leaving a major hole in his team's offense. This allowed Toronto to take the momentum of the series, boasting a 3-2 lead going into Game 6.

Fortunately for the Dodgers, Ohtani finally woke up. His highlight took place in the top of the eighth inning, landing a solid double to left field.

Shohei Ohtani has his first hit since his home run in the seventh inning of Game 3 pic.twitter.com/sAFm4lqEL4 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers played against Blue Jays

Article Continues Below

It was about time for Shohei Ohtani to get his offensive rhythm back, helping the Dodgers beat the Blue Jays 3-1 in Game 6 to force Game 7.

Both teams scored all of their runs in the third inning. Los Angeles got on the board with Will Smith and Mookie Betts landing huge hits in the frame. George Springer was Toronto's lone scorer with an RBI single.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto started on the mound as he lasted six innings. He struck out six batters while conceding five hits and one run. Justin Wrobleski and Roki Sasaki handled the seventh and eighth frames.

Tyler Glasnow entered during the bottom of the ninth inning to close out the game. He only needed three pitches to stop any rally from Toronto, creating a flyout and a clutch double play with Kike Fernandez assisting him. He earned the save as he maintains his presence in the bullpen rotation for Game 7.

The Dodgers will fight for the right to repeat as World Series champions in Game 7 against the Blue Jays. The contest will take place on Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.