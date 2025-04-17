One man jokingly nearly disrupted Shohei Ohtani and his explosive first inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mookie Betts nearly took out his own teammate, through a foul ball.

Ohtani erupted early against the Colorado Rockies. The perennial All-Star went two-for-two at the bat. But he nearly sent one into orbit — scaling 448 feet over the Chavez Ravine right field wall in the opening inning before falling to a lucky fan. That became Ohtani's second home run in three days against Rockies.

Betts, though, nearly ended that epic start in dangerous, humorous fashion that got Ohtani smiling. The World Series champion got assaulted by the rip toward the Dodgers' dugout — hitting Ohtani's back.

Mookie Betts ASSAULTS Shohei Ohtani with a foul ball! 😂 #LetsGoDodgers

pic.twitter.com/kMwD8QMDYV

Ohtani, however, played off the near disastrous moment for the Dodgers with a sense of humor. Betts, meanwhile, chose not to panic from the Dodgers' slump against the Chicago Cubs before Wednesday night's home contest. Overall, the night started with lots to smile about on the Dodgers' side.

Shohei Ohtani set tone for early Dodgers' scoring onslaught

Ohtani once again walked to the plate as the lead-off hitter for manager Dave Roberts and company. The left-handed batter took a ball to start the game. He ended with a foul and strike in his next two attempts.

But again, he annihilated the baseball for his opening home run of the night. Ohtani pounded an 85 mph knuckle curve ball.

Freddie Freeman followed Ohtani by ripping his own homer. Freeman smacked his 409 feet over right center on his second swing attempt.

Ohtani came right back for his rare second at-bat attempt in the bottom of the first. This time he went against a four-seam fastball. Ohtani still pounded the heat on his first try — luring Austin Barnes home for the RBI.

Ohtani remained in despite the rare beam from Betts. The Dodgers jumped to an early 7-1 lead. Colorado, though, tacked on six runs in the third inning to close the gap at 7-6.