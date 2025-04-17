When the Los Angeles Dodgers took the field for the final game of their home series against the Colorado Rockies, fans knew they were in for some fireworks, and not just the kind that are occasionally displayed after the game.

With the overall series win already in the bag and a bad taste from their previous series against the Chicago Cubs still in their mouths, LA took it to the Rockies and their starting pitcher, Germán Márquez, right from the jump, with Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman each homering to start out the game. From there, the Dodgers just kept hitting, with Ohtani returning to the plate for a second time, hitting a two-run RBI before Márquez was pulled after just two outs. After a walk to Mookie Betts to get a second man on base, Freeman grounded out to end Colorado's misery.

Pretty brutal stuff, right? Well wait, it gets even worse, as according to Rockies Insider scribe Patrick Lyons, this outing will go down as Marquez's worst as a pro so far.

“Rockies Germán Márquez is done in the first inning after surrendering seven runs to the Dodgers, five with” two outs,” Lyons wrote. “It's tied for the shortest start of his 10 seasons in the Majors.”

Now granted, the Rockies almost stopped the bleeding themselves, but Adael Amador couldn't get the ball to first base with two outs, and just like that, the Dodgers started getting the ball into play, allowing a series of RBIs that put them up 7-1 before Bobby Miller could return to the mound.

Are the Dodgers locks to win the game? No, they are not, as they are starting Miller due to Blake Snell being on IL, and he gave up six runs before the second inning came to an end. Still, with a bench loaded up with interesting arms and enough firepower to remain in any game, it's safe to assume LA fans will remain locked in as they cheer their favorite team on to victory.