The Los Angeles Dodgers watched the Chicago Cubs outscore them 20-2 the last two days. Mookie Betts and the batting lineup took back-to-back home losses. Worse is Dodger fans haven't seen a home run the last two nights.

Los Angeles went from building an 8-0 start, to winning only three of its last nine contests. The last remnant of their World Series title run is the banner that sits inside Chavez Ravine. L.A. has looked nothing like the 2024 version during this slide. This time the Dodgers took a 4-2 loss Sunday, with Dave Roberts himself identifying the issues.

Betts, too, has spoken out about the slump. He dropped an eye-opening claim about the brutal losses with Dodger Blue on X. The perennial All-Star, though, isn't jamming his index finger on the panic button.

“I think it's just a bumpy two weeks,” Betts began. “We got a long time, we got a long season to go and a lot can happen.”

Mookie Betts fires off reminder about Dodgers' struggles after Cubs loss

Betts watched the Dodgers hit a funk before under Roberts.

“This isn't the first time we sucked for two weeks, it just happens that it's right now,” Betts said.

However, Betts added the positive/negative effect of the word “panic” around the Dodgers.

“If we panic, things get worse. If we don't panic, it looks like we don't care. So what are we supposed to do?” Betts asked.

The short stop took to the plate three times. He squeaked out one hit — a single rip to center field. Betts smacked the ball facing a sweeper pitch from Colin Rea. But that third inning blast became Betts' lone hit of the evening.

He wasn't the lone struggling Dodgers batter. Shohei Ohtani went a stunning 0-for-5 at the plate. Teoscar Hernandez went hitless too on four attempts. Max Muncy went 0-for-2 — but hit a sacrifice fly to right field for the RBI.

Michael Conforto and Will Smith rose as the lone Dodgers smacking two hits. L.A., though, struck out 10 times. Betts and the Dodgers are now 0-4 overall when the opposition holds them to two runs or less.