The Los Angeles Dodgers opened the second half of the MLB season with two losses to the Milwaukee Brewers. While the Crew has had their number recently, Los Angeles is still atop the National League West. Shohei Ohtani has two home runs in the series, bringing his season total to 34 in the Dodgers' 100th game. That put him in the history books with Babe Ruth and Aaron Judge, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“Five players in MLB history have hit at least 34 homers in their team's first 100 games three or more times in their career:

Babe Ruth (5 times). Mark McGwire (5 times). Sammy Sosa (3 times). Aaron Judge (3 times). And now: Shohei Ohtani (3 times),” Nightengale reported.

Ohtani has hit 34 homers in 100 games in each of the last three seasons, both with the Dodgers and in his final year with the Angels. He has won the MVP in the two completed seasons, and is on a path to win his third in a row and fourth overall. Ohtani has also picked up pitching this year, with a 1.00 ERA in nine innings pitched.

Ohtani's home run power came over to the United States with him when he joined the Angels in 2017. Last year, he invented the 50-homer, 50-steal club in the one year he did not pitch. The steals are not as big a part of his game this year, but the homers make him a strong MVP candidate while he helps the Dodgers' bullpen get through a tough time with injuries.

The Dodgers have been miserable in the past two weeks, especially against the Brewers. They were swept by the Astros, swept in Milwaukee, took two of three from the Giants, and have lost the series against Milwaukee again. Despite all of those losses, they are still in first place in the NL West.