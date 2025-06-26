The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first National League team to reach 50 wins when they beat the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. They are still dealing with injuries, as Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow are on the injured list. The Dodgers are dealing with their pitching injuries by ramping up Shohei Ohtani in big-league action. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported Thursday that Ohtani will be back on the mound soon.

“Shohei Ohtani’s next start on the mound will be Saturday in KC, Dave Roberts said,” Ardaya reported.

Othani underwent Tommy John surgery after his final season with the Los Angeles Angels. He went the entire 2024 season as just the designated hitter with the Dodgers, and he still won the MVP. Now, he is back on the hill and looking to dominate on both sides again.

Ohtani has faced the Royals three times as a pitcher in his career, but none have come in Kauffman Stadium. In those three games, he has allowed just one run in 19 innings. And the Dodgers go to Kansas City with some solid wins under their belt as the Royals continue to struggle.

So far, Ohtani has made two starts for the Dodgers. He pitched one inning against the Padres on Monday, June 16, in his debut. He allowed one run in what turned out to be a 6-3 Los Angeles win. Then, he came back five days later and threw a perfect inning against the Washington Nationals.

Ohtani has continued crushing it at the plate this season, with an NL-leading 27 homers and 1.018 OPS. Add those numbers to pitching for a division-leading team, and he should be in pole position for the MVP again. The Dodgers have dominated a difficult part of their schedule and have a commanding NL West lead. With Ohtani pitching, it is must-watch baseball in Chavez Ravine.