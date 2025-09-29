The Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani reached yet another milestone in the Los Angeles Dodgers franchise history on Sunday, closing the 2025 regular season with his 55th home run, a solo shot against Seattle Mariners reliever Gabe Speier. The seventh-inning homer traveled 412 feet to center field with a 109.5 mph exit velocity, breaking the single-season franchise record he set just a year earlier with 54 homers.

SHOHEI OHTANI WITH A CAREER-HIGH 55TH HOMER 🔥 It is also a Dodgers single-season record!pic.twitter.com/DjKRWpMNZi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 31-year-old has now hit 109 home runs in two seasons with Los Angeles, shattering Shawn Green’s previous two-year club record of 91 from 2001–02. By reaching 50 homers and 20 steals again this year, Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to achieve that combination in multiple seasons, building on his record-setting 50-50 2024 campaign.

This season, Ohtani scored 146 runs to lead MLB, the highest total by any Dodger in the modern era and just two off Hub Collins’ franchise record of 148 in 1890. He also ranked first in total bases with 380, after setting a team record with 411 in 2024. Over the two years, Ohtani amassed 791 total bases, the highest figure ever for the franchise.

Article Continues Below

During the regular season, Ohtani slashed .282/.392/.622 across 611 at-bats, with 172 hits, 102 RBIs, 109 walks, and 20 stolen bases. It was the third time in his career that he surpassed 100 RBIs. His 55 home runs and .622 slugging percentage strengthen his case for a fourth career MVP award, and his third in the past three seasons.

Coming back from not one but two surgical detours, a repaired elbow, and a torn labrum in the 2024 World Series, Ohtani still answered the call to pitch. He logged 14 starts, going 1–1 with a 2.87 ERA.

There was more than just one storyline on Sunday, as Clayton Kershaw made his final regular-season start. The veteran ace struck out seven over 5.1 shutout innings, steering Los Angeles to a 6–1 win. That closed the book on a 93–69 season, their lowest win total since 2018, but still good for another National League West title.

The Dodgers now march into October without the cushion of a first-round bye, opening the NL Wild Card Series against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.