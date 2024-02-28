The Los Angeles Dodgers are opening the 2024 season in Seoul on March 20 against the San Diego Padres, and with Shohei Ohtani recovering from Tommy John Surgery to try to come back and be a designated hitter this season, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave a good update regarding where he is from a health and recovery standpoint in relation to Opening Day.

Dave Roberts said that things are continuing to track well for Shohei Ohtani to be ready to play on March 20 against the Padres in Seoul. Ohtani made his spring training debut for the Dodgers, and is scheduled to have a live batting practice session tomorrow with the possibility of playing in Friday's spring training game.

It is an interesting circumstance for the Dodgers, as they will play two meaningful games in Seoul against the Padres on March 20 and 21, then play three exhibition games against the Los Angeles Angels after returning to the United States ahead of the home opener at Dodger Stadium against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 28.

With the games in Seoul being a big showcase for MLB, it would be ideal if Ohtani is able to play in those games alongside Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts. That trio is expected to do the heavy lifting for a lethal Dodgers lineup. It seems like we will get our first look at that trio in the games in Seoul, as Ohtani is on a good track so far in spring training. It will be worth monitoring his participation in games in the weeks leading up.