From 2010-2014, Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward were teammates on the Atlanta Braves. While they both now play for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Freeman still hasn't forgotten about his time with Heyward on the Braves.
Players around the league were asked to say something positive about one of their teammates. Freeman took his response seriously and proved how much Heyward means to him, via MLB.
“My best friend is Jason Heyward. Just an incredible human,” Freeman said. “The Dodgers are really lucky to get him for another year.”
Both Freeman and Heyward arrived to the Braves in 2010, helping lead the team to a run in the NLDS. They would make the playoffs twice more before Heyward's departure to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2015. Heyward had a stint with the Chicago Cubs before finding his way to the Dodgers in 2023.
During that time, Freeman was making a name for himself on the Braves. Before joining Heyward in Los Angeles, the first baseman earned seven All-Star nominations, three Silver Sluggers, an MVP and a World Series title.
Freeman is trying to ignite that World Series magic with the Dodgers. He'll have Heyward alongside him for another run in 2024. While they're focused on stacking wins, Freeman and Heyward's connection has created a bond that goes far beyond the diamond.
Jason Heyward and Freddie Freeman had much different paths to the Dodgers. Heyward's was a winding curve while Freeman's was more linear. But their paths both started on the Braves. Their simultaneous debut and time spent in Atlanta will keep Freeman and Heyward close long after retirement.