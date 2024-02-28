On Tuesday, Shohei Ohtani made his much-anticipated Spring Training debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking the beginning of the Japanese international's career with the reigning NL West champion following his blockbuster contract signing this past offseason worth $700 million over 10 years. As expected, the 29-year old superstar looked good out there on the plate.
Ohtani may not have had the best outing on the plate; he struck out in his first plate appearance, and then he grounded into a double play with runners in the corners with nobody out. But in his third plate appearance, the Dodgers star hit a towering opposite-field home run — a preview of what's to come in 2024 and beyond for Dave Roberts and his men.
But beyond Shohei Ohtani's winning impact, the Dodgers manager explained how the Japanese international's must-see exploits, whether on the plate or on the mound, create an air of excitement and anticipation that's nearly unprecedented in the long history of baseball.
“It’s exciting, it really is. The players are excited about getting together. Just seeing Shohei in the lineup certainly makes us look better. It’s been quite the anticipation. If we’re not excited about today, I don’t know what any of us are doing here. This is fun,” Roberts said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
While Shohei Ohtani won't be suiting up on the mound for the Dodgers in 2024 as he continues to recover from a major elbow injury, the 29-year old will remain an elite producer even as the team's full-time designated hitter. He is an elite player on both the hitting and pitching side of the ball, and it's this uniqueness that makes every game he plays in must-see television.
Dave Roberts also recognized the fact that Ohtani, the reigning AL MVP, will bring an element of composure in big moments, as it seems as though he's always delivering despite the mounting pressure caving in on him.
“It’s remarkable, it really is. Obviously, there’s been so many huge moments for him in his career, and he always seems to rise to those moments,” Roberts added.
Now, all the Dodgers will be hoping for is that Shohei Ohtani remains healthy from here on out.