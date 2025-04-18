The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without superstar Shohei Ohtani this weekend — but for all the right reasons. The reigning National League MVP has been placed on the paternity list, manager Dave Roberts confirmed, as Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, await the birth of their first child. Ohtani will remain in Los Angeles while the Dodgers continue their road trip in Texas, where they opened a three-game series against the Rangers on Friday night.

“It’s an exciting time for Shohei and his family,” Roberts said. “He’s staying back in L.A. to be with Mamiko. We’ll see when he rejoins us, but right now the priority is being there for the birth.”

Under MLB rules, players on the paternity list can miss up to three games. If Ohtani takes the full allotment, he could be back in the lineup early next week when the Dodgers visit Wrigley Field for a two-game set with the Chicago Cubs. Roberts noted there’s a possibility Ohtani could rejoin the club before the weekend concludes, depending on timing.

Dodgers will miss Shohei Ohtani over the weekend

To temporarily fill Ohtani’s roster spot, the Dodgers selected outfielder Eddie Rosario from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 33-year-old veteran, who signed a minor league deal with Los Angeles in the offseason, had been off to a red-hot start in the Pacific Coast League. In 14 games, Rosario slashed .339/.406/.542 with a pair of homers and a strong walk rate (11.6%).

“He’s swinging it well right now,” Roberts said. “We’ve got a few guys banged up, and it’s a good opportunity for Eddie to step in and contribute.”

To make room on the 40-man roster for Rosario, the team moved right-hander Edgardo Henriquez to the 60-day injured list. Henriquez has been sidelined since early March after suffering a left foot fracture during what Roberts described as an “off-field mishap.”

Ohtani, 30, has been enjoying another impressive campaign at the plate despite a relatively quiet start by his standards. Through 20 games, he’s batting .288 with six home runs, eight RBIs, and a .550 slugging percentage. He’s yet to pitch this season while recovering from offseason elbow surgery but continues to progress with weekly bullpen sessions.

His impact goes beyond numbers, though. After helping lead the Dodgers to a World Series title in 2024, Ohtani entered 2025 as the face of a championship favorite. Now, as he steps away from baseball momentarily for the arrival of his child, his teammates are more than supportive.

“Everyone’s thrilled for him,” Roberts said. “We’ll hold it down until he’s back.”

The Dodgers entered the weekend at 14-6, tops in the National League West, and have won five of their last seven games. While Ohtani’s bat will be missed, his temporary absence comes with a welcome silver lining — the start of an exciting new chapter off the field.