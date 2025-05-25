The Los Angeles Dodgers are playing well for the most part in 2025. Their starting pitching could receive a pivotal boost soon, though, with the potential of Shohei Ohtani returning to the mound. Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes provided the latest Ohtani pitching update on Sunday, via MLB Network Radio.

“It amazes me watching him go about his business and to be as dialed as he is on both sides is just impressive,” Gomes said. “Supposed to throw a live BP (batting practice) today. You know, he's been building up properly here and looking good and feeling good so this will be a good step in the progression of getting him back out there and pitching on a big league mound here.”

Ohtani is seemingly getting close to pitching in MLB once again. There is no set return date for him to join the rotation at the moment. The situation could become more clear following his live BP session, though.

Shohei Ohtani working toward pitching return while still playing DH

Of course, this is different from a normal rehab, which is something Gomes mentioned earlier in the interview. Shohei Ohtani continues to work hard to return to the mound while hitting in the Dodgers lineup as the DH. The 30-year-old is recording MVP-caliber numbers as well.

Shohei is currently slashing .302/.397/.643 across 232 plate appearances. His 17 home runs lead the league, while Ohtani has also stolen 11 bases. The fact that he has continued to swing the bat at an elite level while working toward his pitching return is impressive to say the least.

The Dodgers are certainly excited to have Shohei Ohtani make his pitching debut in Los Angeles. For now, the team is focused on its Sunday Night Baseball matchup against the Mets in New York. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM EST.