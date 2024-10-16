MLB's best players, Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, have been mired in 2024 postseason slumps. Judge, though, broke out of his slump with a home run in the New York Yankees' 6-3 Game 2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series. So will Ohtani end his slump soon?

The Dodgers star is currently slashing .222/.344/.333/.677 in his first ever MLB postseason. He has hit a home run, but Ohtani is not playing up to his elite standards.

“I do feel OK at the plate,” Ohtani said recently, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “I do feel like I should recall back to the times when I feel good and perhaps incorporate that into it. …. Regardless of however they are pitching to me, my plan is to stay with the same approach as much as possible, and not really be too focused on how they attack me.”

Rumors have swirled about a potential lineup change amid Ohtani's struggles. However, the Dodgers may not change anything in hopes of Ohtani bouncing back soon. After all, he is arguably the greatest player in the game today. Even stars endure slumps, but they also find ways to get back on track.

Dodgers need Shohei Ohtani to defeat Mets

The Dodgers and New York Mets will go head-to-head on Wednesday night. The series is currently tied at one game apiece. New York is looking to pull off the upset against a Dodgers ball club that finished with the best record in the regular season.

Anything short of a championship will be considered a failure for the Dodgers. They were the most aggressive team in the offseason, adding stars such as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernandez. Injuries have significantly impacted the Dodgers, but they still feature more than enough talent to clinch a World Series appearance.

The Mets will not back down, though. They are playing with momentum right now and the remainder of the National League Championship Series projects to be competitive. LA will earn a crucial advantage if Ohtani is able to find his rhythm at the plate.