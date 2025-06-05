Fresh off the Los Angeles Dodgers’ extra-innings win over the New York Mets, All-Star Shohei Ohtani received a heartwarming surprise from manager Dave Roberts and his wife, Tricia. The couple gifted Ohtani’s infant daughter, his child with former basketball pro Mamiko Tanaka, her very first “car:” a pink, remote-controlled Porsche.

In a video shared by the Dodgers’ official X account, Roberts said, “My wife and I purchased this remote electronic car for his daughter. Shohei has always been gracious. This isn’t a prank, it’s a sincere gesture.”

When Ohtani entered the manager’s office, he initially looked tense. However, his expression quickly changed when he saw the toy car and the cameras. Roberts greeted him, saying, “I have a gift for you. Actually, for your daughter.” With a grin, he added, “It’s a Porsche, her first car.”

Ohtani laughed and replied, “Thank you. I love it.”

Roberts continued, “It’s a bit of a joke, but a sincere one for Shohei’s daughter.”

Reading the room, Ohtani admitted, “I thought I was in trouble.” The two then hugged and posed for photos with the pink Porsche. Before leaving, Ohtani asked, “Can I keep it? Okay. Thank you.”

Doc and his wife bought Shohei's daughter a brand new car…kind of. 😂 pic.twitter.com/LBNMAwdHRU — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Roberts, who became the Dodgers’ manager in November 2015, has led the team to years of success. Under his guidance, Los Angeles reached the World Series in both 2017 and 2018. Although they came up short, the team finally ended a 32-year title drought by winning it all in 2020. Additionally, Roberts boasts an impressive 888–531 managerial record, giving him the fourth-highest winning percentage in MLB history at .626.

Meanwhile, Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers in 2024, the largest in professional sports history at the time. Notably, he wasted little time proving his value, helping the Dodgers capture a World Series title in his debut season with the team. Now a three-time MVP, Ohtani is currently slashing .287/.385/1.035 with 23 home runs, 39 RBI, and 11 stolen bases. As of now, he leads the National League MVP race and appears poised for a potential fourth MVP crown.

The Dodgers sit atop the National League West with a 37–24 record. Thanks to their deep roster, strong leadership, and standout performances from stars like Ohtani, Los Angeles is well-positioned for another deep postseason run. While the team focuses on winning, moments like these off the field remind fans of the genuine bonds that make the Dodgers special.